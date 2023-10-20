GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Palia, Singularity 6’s beautiful, homey MMO, is joining a PC storefront for the first time as part of its open beta. More specifically, it’s launching on the Epic Games Store on October 24. According to the developers, existing Palia players will be able to bring their current progress over if they use the game through the EGS. Palia remains free-to-play, and it also launches on Switch later this year.

According to Singularity 6’s FAQ, the EGS launch is part of a number of new features coming to the game for the fall. These include new outfits, a new romance option in Hodari, a new obstacle course and an area called the Temple of the Flames. It’s also launching new European servers later this month.

Singularity 6 CEO Anthony Leung said in a statement, “Epic Games is a pioneer in establishing an accessible platform that publishes video game content that appeals to its community. Palia is a perfect fit on the Epic Games Store and offers the Epic Games community and existing Palia players an opportunity to make even more meaningful in-game connections via community-driven gameplay and life-sim mechanics that create a sense of belonging among players.”