Activision Blizzard announced Crash Team Rumble today during The Game Awards. The new title will come out in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This new Crash Bandicoot game is a four-vs.-four multiplayer affair, with players controlling crash and friends (or foes) in a contest to claim the most Wumpa fruit. Multiplayer spin-offs are not unusual for the series, as Crash has starred in kart racers and the Mario Party-inspired Crash Bash in the past.

Toys For Bob, the studio behind 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is developing the project. It looks like Activision Blizzard has loosened the developer’s Call of Duty support studio leash.