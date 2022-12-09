Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
Activision Blizzard announced Crash Team Rumble today during The Game Awards. The new title will come out in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
This new Crash Bandicoot game is a four-vs.-four multiplayer affair, with players controlling crash and friends (or foes) in a contest to claim the most Wumpa fruit. Multiplayer spin-offs are not unusual for the series, as Crash has starred in kart racers and the Mario Party-inspired Crash Bash in the past.
Toys For Bob, the studio behind 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is developing the project. It looks like Activision Blizzard has loosened the developer’s Call of Duty support studio leash.
