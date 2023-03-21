Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Activision Blizzard and developer Toys for Bob announced today that Crash Team Rumble is launching on June 20 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Crash Team Rumble is a competitive 4-vs.-4 online game that has players controlling characters from the Crash Bandicoot series. Toys for Bob made 2020’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Crash Team Rumble has a similar look.

Gameplay, however, is a vastly different kind of experience. Players fight to collect and stash wumpa fruit scattered around the game’s maps. You can also jump on gem pads to add multipliers to your score or use relic keys to unlock special abilities, like an Uka Uka mask that will rain fire down on the other team. But don’t think of it as a MOBA. It’s more of a competitive 3D platformer with a few combat mechanics.

Crash Team Rumble will support cross-play across its various platforms. A beta will take place from April 20 to April 24. You gain access to the beta (which, tragically, is not called a Crash Test) by preordering the full game.

The standard version of Crash Team Rumble will cost $30, while a deluxe edition goes for $40 and gives you digital goodies, including access to game’s first two season passes (the standard version only gives you free access to the first season).

Call of Crash

After the launch of Crash 4, Toys for Bob began working as a support studio for Activision’s Call of Duty franchise. Some feared that this would mark the end of the team’s original output. Crash Team Rumble shows that the developer can still make surprising games while working on Activision’s big cash cow.

“We’ve got a number of folks who are helping on any number of projects,” Louis Studdert, associate creative director at Toys for Bob, told GamesBeat when asked how the studio splits its focus on multiple titles. “We as a studio can pivot on a dime.”

Toys for Bob creative director Dan Neil added that everyone at the studio is involved with Crash Team Rumble, so it’s not a matter of splitting up its workforce and having some work on Call of Duty while others develop Crash.