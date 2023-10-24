GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

CrazyGames has launched its CrazyGames Originals platform for browser-based gaming.

Leuven, Belgium-based browser game platform, CrazyGames, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the launch of an exciting new venture called CrazyGames Originals.

This dynamic and diverse label brings together a collection of games that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. With a massive player base of over 25 million monthly users worldwide, CrazyGames empowers its network of more than 1,000 game developers to reach new audiences while providing valuable data insights and monetization strategies, the company said.

The lineup of CrazyGames Originals include NeverGame’s Gridpunk, a real-time top-down 3v3 battle royale game. Also included FingerTipsAndCompany’s Space Box Battle Arena, an action space shooter and sandbox battle fusion. Then there is Playmost’s Holey.io, a multiplayer battle royale game that challenges players to navigate a treacherous maze, and Cubes2048.io, an online arena inspired by the classic games Snake and 2048.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Obumo Games is launching Mini Golf Club, a highly replayable 3D sports simulator that provides a realistic golfing experience. Pierre-Éli is presenting Kirka.io, a first-person parkour voxel shooter that combines fast-paced action with innovative gameplay mechanics.

Winterpixel Games is introducing Goober Dash, a creative and colorful battle royale game that promises goofy fun. Capybara Clicker Remastered is also coming out, while Highway Racer 2 offers high-speed racing excitement. CrazyCombats is an online military shooter experience that can be customized to suit individual preferences. There are also plans for Izyplay Game Studio’s grocery store simulator, Iza’s Supermarket, to join the CrazyGames Originals lineup in the near future.

CrazyGames also recently welcomed the global multiplayer title Trivia Crack, developed by Etermax, to its website. Additionally, CrazyGames has formed partnerships with esteemed game developer and publisher Kwalee, as well as game distributor Xsolla, among others. These new partnerships join an impressive roster of top-tier publishers already on the platform, including BoomBit, Voodoo, Homa, SayGames, YSO Corp, and Matchingham Games.

Over the past decade, CrazyGames has experienced exponential growth and has established itself as one of the world’s most popular free browser game platforms. It has particularly thrived in English-speaking markets such as the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia.

CrazyGames takes pride in its commitment to supporting small and solo game developers, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their innovative creations to a wider audience. Every new game on CrazyGames receives 48 guaranteed hours on the homepage, reflecting the platform’s dedication to promoting developers’ work. The company’s revenue-sharing model ensures that developers receive their fair share, with millions of dollars paid out each year.

All titles from CrazyGames Originals can be enjoyed for free on CrazyGames.com. Players can stay updated on new game releases by following CrazyGames on Twitter or X. Developers interested in publishing their games on the platform are encouraged to visit the CrazyGames Developer Portal.

With over 250 million instant gameplays every month across 23 different languages, CrazyGames continues to be at the forefront of web game platforms.

“For a decade, CrazyGames has consistently championed small and solo gamemakers by allowing their innovations to reach audiences beyond native platforms. That’s why every new game on CrazyGames gets 48 guaranteed hours on the homepage. Per-install fees run counter to our mission to create the best browser game nexus imaginable for developers to create and for players to enjoy,” said Rafael Morgan, vice president of marketing and partnerships at CrazyGames, in a statement.