GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Leading talent agency WME signed Creators Corp., a development studio specializing in Unreal Editor for Fortnite. WME will leverage Creators Corp.’s expertise to build custom experiences for A-list talent represented by the agency.

This is the first deal of its kind for WME to focus on Fortnite. The game’s large audience, over 70 million active monthly users, and young audience make it an attractive option for talent to reach the next generation of fans. Additionally, UEFN’s enhanced creative tools allow talent to create experiences that resonate with their personal brand.

“Creators Corp. was built to bring together the creator economy and metaverse like never before through elevated game experiences,” said Anne-Margot Rodde, founder and CEO of Creators Corp.. “By signing with WME, we’re able to collaborate with some of entertainment’s most beloved personalities and activate devoted fan bases across sports, music, gaming, digital and more. We’re excited to create must-play content with WME and their talent, and build first-of-its-kind experiences in Fortnite Creative’s boundless world.”

Run the Ring. Now on Fortnite. Built with @CreatorsCorpgg. Let’s see what you got. 0980-3642-2044 pic.twitter.com/otDyuw8Mv6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 21, 2023

Creators Corp. has experience working with both mainstream talent and gaming creators under WME representation. The studio’s most recent experience, Steph Curry: Run the Ring, featured the NBA star. The competitive obstacle course-style game launched on October 24 with four levels, peaking at over 2,000 concurrent players at launch.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next?Â Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

True to the name, Creators Corp. has built experiences for several creators. The company launched Fall Damage with Twitch streamer Tim “Timthetatman” Betar. Shortly before that, Creators Corp. launched Robot Ranch with Justine “iJustine” Ezarik.

i brought it back…



6 unique maps, custom win screens, and monthly tournaments.



Map Code: 4294-2523-7409 pic.twitter.com/BkXH0E14bX — DIG Bugha (@bugha) August 31, 2023

To date, Bugha’s End Game is the company’s most successful map. Featuring Fortnite World Cup 2019 champion and Dignitas creator Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, the map reinvented Fortnite’s most successful limited-time mode. Since early September 2023, the map has racked up over 12 million plays.