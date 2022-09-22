Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Crey Games has teamed up with Overwolf’s Tebex division to build an accessible and non-technical game creation platform.

User-generated content platform maker Overwolf recently acquired Tebex, which helps monetize games and private game servers. (Overwolf’s CEO Uri Marchand will speak about UGC at our upcoming GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 event on October 25-26 in San Francisco).

This collaboration will financially reward Crey’s game creators as users will be able to acquire and spend the platform’s currency through a Tebex-powered web store. In turn, game creators will be rewarded for their creations via in-game purchases. The first title to integrate this functionality is Time Travellin’ Zombies, an action shooting multiplayer cooperative game.

Time Travellin’ Zombies

Crey Games wants to empower creators to build, play, and monetize games without the barriers of learning to code. Its mission is to solve the problems that user-generated games face around creation, distribution, and financing. With over one million installs to date, Crey gives creatives of all backgrounds an avenue to create entertaining and fun experiences within minutes.

“Tebex has built an outstanding end-to-end service that will add an enormous amount of value to our users and will help us make monetization more fair, transparent, and accessible for UGC game creators,” said Benjamin Flosser, product director at Crey Games, in a statement. “We share a vision of removing barriers in game creation, so we’re truly excited about this partnership, which is just the beginning when it comes to providing exceptional benefits to CREY Games, Overwolf, and Tebex’ users.”

Tebex helps game studios monetize their UGC communities, which spans from handling worldwide payments to processing creator payouts. Since its inception, Tebex has processed over $500 million across its monetization platform.

Crey Games’ product director Benjamin Flosser.

“Crey levels the playing field when it comes to game development and is empowering a new generation of creators to make and publish games more easily than ever before. We are excited to partner with the team to enable rewards for the thousands of creators on the Crey platform while strengthening the burgeoning UGC movement,” said Lee McNeil, director of product for Tebex at Overwolf, in a statement.

Crey Games was founded back in 2016 with the belief that the future belongs to the creative and collaborative. With offices in Copenhagen and Budapest, Crey is focused on delivering a fun, social, and highly customizable game platform.

Acquired by Overwolf for $29 million in March, Tebex is a checkout and payments platform in the gaming industry. Tebex works with modders, publishers and studios to simplify and manage payment processes including global payments acceptance, fraud, chargebacks, sales tax, compliance and more.

Crey has 72 employees. IN an email to GamesBeat, Crey said that the new digital creators and neo-communities are creating new ways to connect with each other via game creation and they need proper tools to do it. Crey does this.

The tools to create games today are getting powerful and difficult to use. Crey tries to make it easy to create games. Crey CEO Janos Flosser spent years in conventional game development, and seeing his family and friends create play in new and different ways inspired Crey.

Asked about Web3, Crey said it is leveraging the best of Web2 and Web3 to address the challenges of creation, distribution, and financing in user-generated games. Today most Web3 products we’ve seen in gaming markets are driven by perceived value and speculation, the company said.

“We believe there’s a different approach, a better one, by using these technologies to provide quality entertainment, transparency, and sustainability in creative collaboration,” Crey said.