Crucible, a metaverse company that creates essential tools for game developers, has launched its Emergence software development kit (SDK) for Unreal Engine.

The tool has been downloaded over 33,000 times by an estimated 3% of active Unreal developers as a way to make game assets reusable across game and metaverse applications.

The company said the Emergence SDK — developed with the Open Meta Association — makes innovation easy, allowing developers to quickly build game experiences on any EVM-compatible (Ethereum virtual machine) blockchain and providing features such as interoperable avatars, easy-to-use smart contracts, integrated wallets, and on-chain inventory services.

Users can truly own in-game items such as avatars, inventory with these being interoperable between worlds, the company said.

Emergence marketplace

Game engines like Unreal are becoming the core toolset for world-building and other innovations. These platforms are evolving beyond games, allowing brands and creators to generate their content and experiences. A recent example is Nike, which has partnered with Fortnite to create a social experience that allows players to improve the digital experience and construct an even more immersive world in which to game.

Analysts predict that the gaming and metaverse market could be worth $1.3 trillion by 2033 as the internet continues to shift to being more immersive. Game developers are building the future of digital experiences, and the Emergence SDK makes their path into interoperable experiences easier.

Independent developers are already actively building with Emergence, creating everything from card games to shooters, while Emergence has partnerships in place with major projects, including Huxley and Walker World, to facilitate their innovative experiences.

Emergence avatars

“The singular focus of the developer team is developers,” said Aleissia Laidacker, head of product at Crucible, said in a statement. “We’re always asking how we can make their lives easier, while still giving access to robust tools for innovation. Emergence is the result of years of work, and we’ve been excited to see how well it has been received by the Unreal developer community.”

Ryan Gill, CEO of Crucible, added in a statement, “We’re entering an era where world building will become more accessible through emerging tools. This will make up the new economic engine of the world. For this era to succeed, it’s important to provide tools to creators and developers that allow them to build open ecosystems, to innovate, and to find communities of players. Emergence is an important part of this ecosystem, and the early traction we’ve seen on Unreal is an important first step to getting these emerging tools in the hands of game developers looking to innovate.”

In an email to GamesBeat, Gill said, “Our plan hasn’t changed since inception, but we have committed to supporting game developers and helping them to innovate. The metaverse is the Internet built by game developers. The early innovations by games developed using our Emergence tools and SDKs lays the rails for the future of the open metaverse. This approach is also seen in our focus on strategic partnerships with organizations that share our vision, such as Lamina1.”

The company has 10 people and it has raised $5.5 million to date. Gill said the target of Emergence is game developers looking to use and leverage innovation. Right now the company is completely focused on making it as easy to get started as it possibly can and getting these tools into their hands, he said.

“The company hopes the launch of Emergence facilitates a new wave of innovation, as both independent developers and larger studios and brands create experiences for an age where the internet, as we know it, is being rebuilt by game developers,” Gill said.

Developers can download Unreal on the marketplace and get support on Discord.

Crucible was founded in 2018 with the goal of creating the tools, marketplaces and interfaces to facilitate world building by brands, creators, and other IP holders. The company developed Emergence with the Open Meta Association, and launched it for Unreal in February 2023.