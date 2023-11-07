GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is leveling up its premium subscription tiers with unlimited access to premium anime-inspired mobile games. Mega and Ultimate Fan members in more than 200 markets can download Crunchyroll Game Vault’s five launch titles starting today.

Crunchyroll Game Vault’s launch lineup includes five titles, three of which will only be available on mobile devices through Crunchyroll.

All Crunchyroll Game Vault titles are playable with no ads and no in-app purchases. These titles are also available at launch on both iOS and Android.

Crunchyroll’s wider gaming play

Crunchyroll Game Vault is the latest step the anime streaming service is taking to reach fans through games. Crunchyroll Games has published a number of anime-inspired games, including Street Fighter: Duel, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero and the upcoming One Punch Man: World. Moreover, Crunchyroll Games is publishing all of the Game Vault launch titles for mobile.

“Crunchyroll Game Vault is a curated, focused library of premium titles for the global anime fan that loves gaming, adding even more value to Crunchyroll memberships by connecting fans with anime-infused content,” said Terry Li, executive vice president of emerging business at Crunchyroll. “With Crunchyroll Game Vault, we’re also looking forward to working with international developers to bring their titles to mobile for the first time or introduce existing mobile games to the Crunchyroll community as part of an amazing line-up.”

Crunchyroll is the latest streaming service to add games to its library. Netflix kicked off this trend, but arguably Crunchyroll’s narrower content focus could work in its favor. Strong IP is valuable across games, particularly when it comes to anime-inspired mobile titles.