GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Pixel Gun 3D, a popular pixel mobile shooter developed by Cubic Games, has surpassed 185 million downloads and generated more than $200 million in bookings on iOS and Android.

The game, currently ranked as the world’s third most popular mobile pixel first-person shooter, will also debut on PC in the first quarter of 2024. With over 200,000 wishlists already accumulated, Pixel Gun 3D is set to make its mark on the Steam platform.

Originally released in 2013 for iOS and Android, Pixel Gun 3D celebrated its 10th anniversary in May 2023. The game has garnered a dedicated following, with five million gamers engaging in its fast-paced battles every month. Additionally, Pixel Gun 3D ranks second in terms of revenue among top Western markets. The company has 150 people.

Pixel Gun 3D offers an array of captivating game modes, including zombie-survival campaign, Deathmatch, Battle Royale, Imposter Mode, and Cooperative, among others.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Its blocky pixel art-style graphics contribute to its visual appeal. With a collection of more than 1,000 weapons and over 40 gadgets, the game offers players a wide choice of strategic gameplay options. Over 100 maps and various mini-games further enhance the immersive experience, while clan integration fosters cooperative challenges and Clan Wars.

“We believe that millions of Pixel Gun 3D’s loyal fans across the globe will also enjoy the game on PC,”said Dmitry Amroyan, CEO of Limassol, Cyprus-based Cubic Games, in a statement. “Its immersive gameplay, diverse modifications, and robust social features hold significant potential for success on the Steam platform.”

Pixel Gun 3D has consistently garnered critical acclaim since its release. Today, Pixel Gun 3D is ranked third in the world in terms of its global audience among mobile pixel first-person shooter games with five million gamers playing Pixel Gun 3D every month and second by revenue on top-Western markets.

Cubic Games, formerly known as LightMap, underwent a name change in 2023 to align with its vision of creating meticulously crafted pixelated games that provide unforgettable adventures.

As a subsidiary of GDEV, an international gaming and entertainment holding company, Cubic Games is part of a portfolio that includes Nexters, maker of games like Hero Wars and Dragon Machines. GDEV aims to consolidate and nurture the growth of its studios and franchises.