Smitten, a dating app for Generation Z and Centennials, has raised $10 million in Series A funding. Among the investors are Makers Fund, Possible Ventures, Wonder Invest and more. This new round of funding will help the company expand into new territories and grow their user base.

“My co-founder, Asgeir, and I share an intense interest in how people connect and communicate,” says David Simonarson, Smitten co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “After years of creating social consumer apps, we fell in love with the online dating space and launched Smitten in 2020. We created personality-based games and fun interactive profiles to make it easy for strangers to form meaningful connections. Seeing how much our users love Smitten, we believe we can become the leading player in online dating for Generation Z.”

Smitten takes a novel approach to matching people. As the app shows you different profiles, you have the options to play games to get to know the person. If you like the answers they gave to the questions, you can like the person and initiate a match.

“Our questionnaire game, Guessary, allows you to get to know the other person you are viewing by guessing how they answered a series of Yes-and-No questions,” explained Asgeir Visir, Smitten Co-Founder and Designer. “You could be answering questions like ‘Have they ever been arrested?’ or ‘Do they like pineapple on their pizza?’ and you would get immediate feedback if you answered correctly or not. Another fun game, Lie Detector, is inspired by the age-old social game Two Truths and Lie, where people add three statements about themselves to their profile, and you have one chance to spot the lie. These games are designed for users to get to know the person they are viewing before deciding if they want to like them or not. And the beautiful part is when you match with someone, the results of the games are posted in the chat and act as an icebreaker, making it so much easier to initiate a fun conversation.”

Smitten features questionnaires and games you can play to get to know someone.

Currently, Smitten is the most popular dating app in Iceland and the second most popular in Denmark. With over 200 million swipes so far, it doesn’t show any signs of stopping. A study has shown that Smitten has a post-match success rate of 60% as compared to Tinder’s 11%.

“Social discovery and gaming is an increasingly interesting intersection, and the team at Smitten have created an amazingly fun experience that truly strikes a chord with young adults,” said Alli Ottarson, Makers’ lead on the deal. “Having spent time building a strong relationship with the founders David and Ásgeir, we have been privileged to a front row seat to follow Smitten´s success. We share a common vision for how the next generation will meet and interact, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the Smitten journey.”

For more information on Smitten, check out their website over here.