Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The games industry raised $51.5 billion over 1,182 transactions according to DDM Data and Research’s Q4 2022 Games Investment Review. This marks the year as the second highest year for investments behind 2021’s $74.5 billion over 1,219 deals.

Readjustment after the pandemic is having far reaching effects on the games market. DDM suggests this decline is a result of crypto winter, macroeconomic headwinds, high interest rates and inflation and recession concerns.

The changing landscape is also changing the nature of these transactions. $38.1 billion of 2022’s $51.5 billion total — nearly 75% — was spent on mergers and acquisitions. This is a 14% increase in M&A transaction value. Meanwhile, total investments declined by 67% from 2021 ($41.0 billion) to 2022 ($13.4 billion).

2022 was a tricky year for gaming IPOs. 12 companies went public last year with a total market cap of $1.6 billion. This is a 99% drop from 2021’s anomalous $109.4 billion total.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

DDM’s full Q4 2022 Games Investment Review is available here.