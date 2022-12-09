Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

The first reveal of this year’s The Game Awards surprised us with new DLC for Dead Cells that will focus on Konami’s Castlevania series. It will release during the first quarter of 2023.

Dead Cells debuted in 2018 and has gotten strong DLC support since then. But this is a major franchise crossover, and Castlevania is a clear influence on Dead Cell’s 2D action gameplay.

The trailer for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania showed characters from Symphony of the Night, one of the most popular entries in the franchise.

We haven’t had a new Castlevania game in a long time. This isn’t quite that, but it’s still something nice for fans.