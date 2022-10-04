Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

EA Motive dropped the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Dead Space remake, coincidentally during the onset of the spooky season. It gives players their first look at the new, more visually arresting setting and protagonist Isaac Clarke’s new, more terrifying enemies.

The developers have shown off parts of the game before, as well as describing what is different about the remake. However, this is the first extended look at the new version of Dead Space in action. While the updated visuals stand out the most, the gameplay also appears to be more polished — or, at least, aimed towards making monster-killing as messy of a spectacle as possible.

The trailer also includes Isaac speaking, something he famously does not do in the original title. The developers have maintained that Isaac will only speak when it makes sense to do so, and it will stay otherwise faithful to the first Dead Space. As they revealed in a recent press release, they have a “Community Council” of fans of the original acting as advisors.

The developers have released multiple videos detailing the process behind Dead Space’s creation. They’ve also confirmed several stylistic changes from the original game, including that it will play out in one continuous shot in the style of God of War. It will launch on January 27, 2023 (only two days from my birthday, so I’ll consider it a present from EA).