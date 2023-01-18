The U.S. gaming industry finished strong in 2022 despite it being an otherwise slow year, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. While the year overall was down slightly — in line with the common view that 2022 is a “bust” corrective year following the pandemic boom — spending on hardware and subscriptions boosted sales to a slight year-over-year increase for December.
|December 2022 Dollar Sales, Millions
|Dec
2021
|Dec
2022
|Change
|Total Video Game Sales
|$7,428
|$7,583
|2%
|Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR platforms)
|$5,597
|$5,547
|-1%
|Video Game Hardware
|$1,319
|$1,533
|16%
|Video Game Accessories
|$512
|$503
|-2%
“U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories totaled $7.6 billion in December 2022, an increase of 2% when compared to a year ago,” said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “Video game hardware spending grew 16%, offsetting declines in both content (-1%) and accessories (-2%).”
In addition to the monthly sales, NPD also provided its year-end statistics, including sales figures for individual games in 2022. Total game sales for 2022 were down 5% from 2021, a smaller difference than the company has recorded in previous months. Hardware sales actually improved in 2022, which suggests that the supply chain issues from earlier in the year have eased.
|2022 Dollar Sales, Millions
|2021
|2022
|Change
|Total Video Game Sales
|$59,620
|$56,556
|-5%
|Video Game Content (Physical & Digital Full Game, DLC/MTX and Subscription consumer spending across Console, Cloud, Mobile*, Portable, PC and VR platforms)
|$50,833
|$47,475
|-7%
|Video Game Hardware
|$6,060
|$6,570
|8%
|Video Game Accessories
|$2,726
|$2,511
|-8%
Piscatella added, “The December growth brought full year 2022 spending to $56.6 billion, 5% below 2021 levels. Gains in spending in hardware and subscription content were offset by declines across other areas of spending. Factors impacting 2022 spending included continued supply constraints of console hardware, a relatively light slate of new premium releases, and macroeconomic conditions.”
December 2022 NPD: Top 20 best-selling games of the month in the U.S.
NPD tracks physical sales at retailers, but it also gets digital data directly from publishers. Not every company participates. For example, Nintendo doesn’t share its first-party sales and Activision Blizzard does not provide its Battle.net sales.
These charts are sorted by dollar sales — not number of units sold. And this is for full-game sales and does not include in-game spending.
|Rank
|Last
Month
Rank
|All Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|3
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|Nintendo
|3
|2
|God of War: Ragnarök
|Sony (Corp)
|4
|5
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|5
|6
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|6
|4
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|7
|11
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|8
|NEW
|Need for Speed: Unbound
|Electronic Arts
|9
|13
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|10
|NEW
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion
|Square Enix Inc (Corp)
|11
|7
|NBA 2K23*
|Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
|12
|27
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|Ubisoft
|13
|14
|Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|Ubisoft
|14
|18
|Minecraft
|Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
|15
|21
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|16
|25
|Nintendo Switch Sports*
|Nintendo
|17
|NEW
|The Callisto Protocol*
|Krafton Games Union
|18
|12
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|19
|24
|Splatoon 3*
|Nintendo
|20
|8
|Gotham Knights
|Warner Bros. Interactive
The list of best-selling games — both for the month and the year (see below) — don’t really contain any great surprises this month. Several games have jumped back onto the list thanks in part to holiday sales and heavy-hitting franchises like Pokémon and Call of Duty continue to top the list. November releases, Sonic Frontiers and God of War Ragnarök, both continue to chart well.
Out of the new games released in December, Need for Speed Unbound has charted the highest, beating out Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion likely due to the latter’s console exclusivity. The Callisto Protocol also managed to make the charts. Despite releasing during the tail end of the year, the title launched without much competition.
Recently, Ubisoft announced that it was cutting back on game development, canceling three unannounced titles. One of the factors it cited in these measures was the under performance of its late 2022 titles, namely Just Dance 2023 and Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Both titles managed to make the best-sellers list for December, likely in part thanks to holiday sales.
December 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Nintendo-platform games in the U.S.
|Rank
|Last
Month
Rank
|Nintendo Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|Nintendo
|2
|5
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|3
|6
|Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
|Ubisoft
|4
|11
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|Ubisoft
|5
|2
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|6
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|7
|10
|Nintendo Switch Sports*
|Nintendo
|8
|4
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|9
|9
|Splatoon 3*
|Nintendo
|10
|19
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
|Nintendo
December 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling PlayStation-platform games in the U.S.
|Rank
|Last
Month
Rank
|PlayStation Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|1
|God of War: Ragnarök
|Sony (Corp)
|3
|3
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|4
|4
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|5
|NEW
|Need for Speed: Unbound
|Electronic Arts
|6
|NEW
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII: Reunion
|Square Enix Inc (Corp)
|7
|6
|NBA 2K23*
|Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
|8
|11
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|9
|5
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|10
|NEW
|The Callisto Protocol*
|Krafton Games Union
December 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling Xbox-platform games in the U.S.
|Rank
|Last
Month
Rank
|Xbox Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|2
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|3
|3
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|4
|NEW
|Need for Speed: Unbound
|Electronic Arts
|5
|8
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|6
|6
|NBA 2K23*
|Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
|7
|4
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|8
|5
|Gotham Knights
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|9
|7
|NHL 23
|Electronic Arts
|10
|9
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
Full-year 2022 NPD: 20 best-selling games of 2022
|Rank
|Last
Month
Rank
|All Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|2
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|3
|3
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|4
|5
|God of War: Ragnarök
|Sony (Corp)
|5
|4
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|6
|7
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|Nintendo
|7
|9
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|8
|6
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus*
|Nintendo
|9
|8
|Horizon II: Forbidden West
|Sony (Corp)
|10
|10
|MLB: The Show 22^
|Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
|11
|13
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|12
|11
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|13
|12
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony (Corp)
|14
|14
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
|Nintendo
|15
|17
|NBA 2K23*
|Take 2 Interactive (Corp)
|16
|23
|Sonic Frontiers
|Sega
|17
|15
|Gotham Knights
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|18
|16
|Minecraft
|Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
|19
|18
|Nintendo Switch Sports*
|Nintendo
|20
|22
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
^Xbox & Switch digital sales not included
Full-year 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games on Nintendo platforms
|Rank
|Nintendo Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|Nintendo
|2
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus*
|Nintendo
|3
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|4
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
|Nintendo
|5
|Nintendo Switch Sports*
|Nintendo
|6
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|7
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|8
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|9
|Mario Party Superstars*
|Nintendo
|20
|Splatoon 3*
|Nintendo
Full-year 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games on PlayStation platforms
|Rank
|PlayStation Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|God of War: Ragnarök
|Sony (Corp)
|3
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|4
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|5
|Horizon II: Forbidden West
|Sony (Corp)
|6
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|7
|MLB: The Show 22
|Sony (Corp)
|8
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony (Corp)
|9
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|10
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony (Corp)
Full-year 2022 NPD: Top 10 best-selling games on Xbox platforms
|Rank
|Xbox Platforms
|Publisher
|1
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|3
|Madden NFL 23
|Electronic Arts
|4
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|5
|FIFA 23
|Electronic Arts
|6
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|7
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|8
|Gotham Knights
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|9
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
|10
|Saints Row (2022)
|Plaion
