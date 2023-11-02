GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

DeepMotion, a maker of AI-powered motion capture technology, wants to redefine the animation landscape with the launch of MotionGPT.

This tool leverages the power of generative AI to seamlessly transform text prompts into intricate 3D animations, ushering in a new era of democratization in animation creation.

MotionGPT simplifies the animation creation process but also transcends physical barriers, making 3D animation accessible to a more diverse audience of creators and industries.

By tapping into their extensive library of simulation technologies and motion data, developed over the last decade through their motion intelligence products and services, DeepMotion has created an expansive and dynamic animation platform.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next?Â Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

“By harnessing generative AI, we’re unlocking a new era of accessibility and efficiency in motion generation, enabling anyone who can utilize a text input to create engaging 3D animations, empowering creators of all types and revolutionizing industries from game development, metaverse, sports, motion graphics and beyond,” said Kevin He, CEO of DeepMotion, in a statement.

This technology empowers creators by placing animation creation and direction at their fingertips, eliminating the need for specialized hardware such as cameras or motion-capture suits, as well as the technical expertise required to operate physical setups, the company said.

By transcending these physical barriers, MotionGPT completely removes the time and resource-consuming motion capture step, enabling a broader audience to bring 3D animations to life using a simple text prompt. This innovation is not just a static library or marketplace for pre-made animations; it offers much more.

While stock animation libraries have limitations in terms of the quantity and diversity of motions available, MotionGPT allows users to input text prompts for specific motions, providing instructions for limb movements, emotions, and even the blending of multiple motions for a highly dynamic animation creation experience. With MotionGPT, users can see story scripts come to life, guided by their own words.

DeepMotion invites the world to experience the future of animation generation during the MotionGPT beta, set to launch in the winter of 2024.

Established in 2014, DeepMotion has been a trailblazer in intelligent motion technology, bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms.