The developers of Deliver Us the Moon, Keoken Interactive, has announced a delay in it’s current project. Originally scheduled to launch on September 27, Deliver Us Mars will now launch on February 2, 2023.

Keoken Interactive announced a delay in Delivery Us Mars

Deliver Us Mars is the sequel to 2018’s Deliver Us the Moon, a puzzle-based sci-fi game. In the game, the human race is in trouble. The Earth’s colony ships, called ARKs, have been stolen by a mysterious group known as Outward. You play as Earth’s youngest astronaut Kathy Johannson as she journeys to Mars to discover the fate of the ships.

While it’s never fun to wait even longer for a new game, most of the time it’s for the best. Folks will forget about a delayed launch. A failed, buggy launch is something else all together. Either way, early 2023 is getting better by the day!