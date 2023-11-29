Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Deloitte has released its global predictions for the tech, gaming and entertainment markets for 2024. Yep, it’s that time of year already.

For streaming, the prediction is “driven to tiers.” That is, streaming video services will charge more for premium content, fight user churn with longer subscriptions, and satisfy bargain hunters with more pricing tiers.

Generative AI

Deloitte predicts that Generative AI will reshape multiple industries starting in 2024. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Generative AI landscape, covering infrastructure and cloud providers, enterprise productivity software, specialized enterprise tools, and engineering and design tools. However, some enterprise customers may be resistant to paying additional fees for generative AI features.

Generative AI is set to become an integral part of nearly all enterprise software offerings in 2024. Software vendors and IT departments will figure out the right price for Generative AI, ranging from free to $50 per month. The report predicts that enterprise software companies will experience a revenue uplift at a

run rate of $10 billion by the end of 2024 — a remarkable milestone for the first year of a new market, but

likely short of some expectations, as revenues occur mainly in the back half of the year.

“Generative AI is poised for a breakthrough in 2024, as it begins to follow through on its promise of improving productivity, creativity and enhancing the way enterprises engage with their ecosystems. Expect to see generative AI integrated into enterprise software, giving more knowledge workers the tools they need to work with greater efficiency and make better decisions,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair of Deloitte and senior U.S. technology sector leader, in a statement. “New, high-powered Generative AI chips

will accelerate analysis, and as more companies train Generative AI models on their own data sets, they’ll get specific insights and even more value. It certainly is an exciting moment in time for the industry and the world. The way we work will be vastly different from this moment on.”

Deloitte also said that generative AI will drive a market surge with generative AI chip sales likely to reach over $50 billion and software revenue is poised for a $10 billion boost in 2024. Generative AI chip prices are high — if you can even get them — but as supply increases next year, prices could drop even while unit growth stays strong. Nearly all enterprise software companies will integrate generative AI into at

least some of their offerings in 2024.

Streaming media

Netflix’s hit show Squid Game is coming to VR.

Deloitte said many media and entertainment (M&E) companies face a transition. Pay TV subscriptions have been declining, along with billions in revenue. The streaming video services many M&E companies launched to replace pay TV have been, in most cases, unprofitable. That could soon change.

Whether consumers want no ads, the best sports leagues and latest blockbusters or prefer to pay less for ads, last week’s highlights and last year’s TV episodes, streaming services are working to have more options to suit everyone’s budget.

There are differences in every market, but the behaviors of U.S. streamers may foreshadow broader trends heading for more distant shores, according to the Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT)

2024 Predictions from Deloitte.

In 2024, Deloitte predicts that the number of streaming video on demand (SVOD) tiers offered by the top U.S. providers will more than double from the 2023 average of four possible options (with some offering seven) to an average of 8 tiers (with some offering many more).

These are expected to cover combinations of ads, no ads, access to all content, access to limited content, monthly and yearly contracts, and bundles – and potentially new innovations, like loyalty plans. Will there be the right option for everyone, will it help the streamers grow, and will it reduce churn? Or will it be like a restaurant with a 15-page menu…so many choices that consumers can’t make up their minds?

The prediction: Streaming Services Evolve for Profitability: Streamers are expected to diversify their subscription models significantly. Deloitte predicts that the top five providers will offer a bewildering 17 SVOD tiers by 2024, more than double the current number.

Navigating sustainability in tech, telecom and semiconductor markets

A green home of the future.

As tech devices and connections proliferate, sustainability challenges mount. Telecom and semiconductor

companies are growing their business without growing their carbon footprint. Globally, telecom companies are improving sustainability by switching from copper to energy-efficient fiber optics, phasing out 3G networks, and adopting lower power 5G infrastructures. Deloitte forecasts a reduction in the telecom sector’s carbon footprint by 2% in 2024, equivalent to a decrease of 12 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, with similar reductions anticipated in 2025.

In the semiconductor industry, despite using more energy and water due to growing sales, there’s an expected year-over-year decrease in resource intensity thanks to new eco-efficient manufacturing facilities and new technologies.

Agricultural technology (AgTech) will play a critical role in tackling both food security and environmental sustainability. With a projected global market of $18 billion in 2024, AgTech is poised to revolutionize farming practices, helping the planet and feeding the hungry.

Kevin Westcott, vice chair at Deloitte for U.S. TMT and global telecommunications, media and entertainment, said in a statement, “Looking into 2024, we’re seeing a clear trend in practical innovation meeting market demand. Generative AI continues to become a critical tool in our tech arsenal. Meanwhile, sustainability efforts in the telecom and semiconductor spaces are making tangible strides in reducing environmental impacts. In media and entertainment, women’s sports are shattering revenue records, and streaming services are reimagining their business models.”

Across all sectors: Increasing profitability with monetization

Generative AI is hitting new heights.

Tech companies are seeking to monetize advanced technology. Tech companies are facing the

complexities of monetizing advanced technologies, particularly generative AI. The adoption of generative

AI features in software is almost a certainty, but it raises questions about customers’ willingness to pay for

these features.

As nearly all enterprise software companies are predicted to integrate generative AI into some products by the end of 2024, the challenge lies not in technology adoption but in finding a pricing model that both captures its value, covers its costs, and is embraced by customers.

The telecom industry will see innovative monetization strategies emerge beyond traditional service offerings. While terrestrial networks continue to be the backbone for almost everyone, there’s increasing

interest in direct-to-device (D2D) and satellite capabilities to extend connectivity in areas where there is no coverage, and to enable calls for help from the middle of nowhere.

A growing ecosystem of satellite and mobile network operators, handset manufacturers and semiconductor companies are looking to connect the unconnected, improve safety and emergency response, and expand internet of things (IoT) applications. Basic services for emergency communication, simple text messages, and IoT monitoring have already started. Over 200 million smartphones capable of connecting with satellite services are expected to be sold in 2024, driving sales of $2 billion worth of specialized chips.

Women leading sports and media growth

GameHouse makes games for everyone, including women.

Women’s sports, gaming and media innovation in 2024 The year 2024 is set to be a watershed for women’s elite sports. Women’s sports are expected to break the billion-dollar revenue barrier for the first time, reaching $1.28 billion in total forecast revenues, three times higher than in 2021.

This growth is fueled by commercial revenue, followed by income from broadcast and game day sources. This is expected to not only boost revenues but also to elevate athletic performance and opportunities for female athletes at all levels and ages.

The media and entertainment (M&E) sector faces the challenge of balancing growth with profitability. Pay TV subscriptions, viewing and ad dollars have been declining, leading to billions in lost revenue and lower profits. The streaming video services M&E companies launched to replace pay TV have mainly been unprofitable despite mostly attracting large audiences. Deloitte predicts the top U.S.-based streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) providers will give consumers more choices, doubling the number of average subscription tiers offered from four in 2023 to eight in 2024.

“In 2024, media and entertainment companies will focus on bringing consumers more of what they want.

As streaming services work toward profitability, they’re getting resourceful with how they offer content to

viewers,” said Jana Arbanas, vice chair of Deloitte and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, in a statement. “Gaming platforms are giving users the tools to create their own games, which could lead to a boom in quality content, but could be a threat to their own business longer term. And fans of top franchises will see their favorite characters and stories in both games and movies. It’s a crucial time as the industry finds new and profitable ways to keep audiences engaged.”

Roblox leads the rise of user-generated content.

Hollywood and gaming get closer. It’s not just about capitalizing on intellectual property; it’s about

creating a new form of entertainment that captivates audiences across multiple platforms. High-performing gaming IPs are expanding across media formats, reaching broader audiences and thereby increasing their overall franchise value.

User-generated content (UGC) in gaming could disrupt the industry. Platforms are projected to pay out almost $1.5 billion to content developers in 2024. As this space grows, it risks disrupting the dynamics of

the entire gaming industry by making endless cheap 3D content available, with generative AI possibly

accelerating the trend.

The audio entertainment market is on the cusp of significant growth. The market is predicted to surpass

$75 billion in 2024, a 7% hike across formats like podcasts, streaming music, radio and audiobooks. Podcasts also offer untapped potential for per-user revenue that currently lags behind other formats, as

does radio, which is now more popular with younger audiences than TV.