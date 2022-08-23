Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Bungie announced during its Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 stream today that Destiny 2 is available now on the Epic Games Store. Skins from the FPS MMO are also heading to Fortnite today.

Epic’s battle royale megahit features cosmetics based on all sorts of media franchises, including Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars and even real-life celebrities like NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Destiny 2 has been available on other PC games stores, including a stint on Battle.net back when Activision was a publisher for the series. These days, Destiny 2 is available on Steam, but now Epic Games Store will give PC players another option.

Destiny skins are also heading to another Epic Games published free-to-play game, Fall Guys, on September 17.