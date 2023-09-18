We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Devsisters, the South Korean game company, announced its new mobile game CookieRun: Tower of Adventures.

Developed by Oven Games, a studio under Seoul-based Devsisters, the game marks the franchise’s first foray into the immersive world of 3D gaming. With a focus on real-time cooperative play and action combat, CookieRun: Tower of Adventures was previously known as Project B. The company will show the game at the G-Star 23 expo in Busan, South Korea, in November.

The game introduces an array of new features that enhance player interaction and gameplay within the beloved CookieRun universe. Players will embark on an adventure, guiding the Cookies to ascend Pancake Tower by strategically forming teams and utilizing their distinct abilities and attributes to combat monsters. The game offers both a story-based adventure mode and co-op multiplayer modes, allowing friends to join forces and tackle challenges together.

G-Star 2023 will be held from November 16 to November 19th at BEXCO in Busan, Korea. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on demo of the game at the Google Play booth.

Hyung-wook Bae, the executive producer of Oven Games, said in a statement, “CookieRun: Tower of Adventures aims to be a popular action game that casual players can enjoy both alone and with friends. Through our collaboration with Google Play, players can experience our unique gameplay more easily. We look forward to G-Star 2023.”

The game will launch on iOS and Android devices in 2024, promising to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience to players worldwide.

Devsisters, known for its CookieRun universe of games, has been around since 2009. Titles like OvenBreak, CookieRun: OvenBreak, and CookieRun: Kingdom have more than 200 million global users. The CookieRun franchise has ranked first in the Free Games category of the Apple App Store in 13 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

In addition, Devsisters recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of Brixity, a sandbox city-building mobile game. The company remains committed to the growth of the CookieRun franchise, with other upcoming titles such as CookieRun: OvenSmash and CookieRun: Witch’s Castle.