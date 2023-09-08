We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

DFZ Labs, the creators of the Deadfellaz franchise, new game being developed in Unity with assistance from the Unity’s professional services team.

It’s part of an ongoing trend where creators use their fame and cred with gamers to build a gaming franchise that can have a built-in fan base.

DFZ Labs’ creative leads will work directly with Unity’s seasoned team of developers to create a digital trading card game (TCG) that will expand their undead universe and disrupt the wildly popular TCG genre by introducing fast tactical gameplay, deep character card customization and immersive 3D combat. DFZ Labs is run by creators who go by Psych and Betty.

“Psych and I both believe TCG gaming is in need of a serious upgrade when it comes to gameplay, animation, music and the overall experience of playing and collecting – and with Unity, we finally have the perfect collaboration to achieve what we envision,” said Betty, CEO of DFZ Labs. “Ultimately, we see this game as an opportunity to stretch the limits of what culture and gaming can converge into.”

Development has begun, and players can expect to see early alpha in the first quarter of 2024. The highly engaged Deadfellaz community of fans will play a crucial role in the early stages of the game’s rollout, with exclusive early access for the DFZ community. The initial pre-access sale for the game will be today, September 8. More details are available here.

DFZ Labs is making a Deadfellaz game with Unity.

“We can’t overstate how powerful it is to have Unity collaborating on this game with us,” said Psych, lead artist and cofounder of DFZ Labs, in a statement. “Our game plan includes an entirely new level of action and immersion for the TCG genre; and there is no one better equipped to take on that task than Unity.”

As avid gamers themselves, Betty and Psych – along with the DFZ team – have been actively introducing tools and experiences that bring the iconic Deadfellaz brand to the gaming world.

In May, DFZ launched a new extension of their IP called “Streamingfellaz” allowing any collector to livestream as their PFP character, complete with motion tracking and emotions to bring the user’s movements and expressions to life.

More recently, DFZ announced their first community streaming team: the DFZ Twitch Team, marking a distinct effort to support gamers in the DFZ community.

The game title and creative details will be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned to Deadfellaz social channels for updates.