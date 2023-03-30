Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Diablo IV’s open beta has set a new bar for the franchise — gamers played 61.5 million hours over two weekends. This is equivalent to over 7,000 years of playtime for the preview of the upcoming action RPG.

Over 2.6 million players reached level 20, which takes about two to four hours of gameplay. The open beta allowed players to reach level 25. Of Diablo IV’s five classes, Sorceress was the most played.

Many players took on Diablo’s iconic boss, The Butcher and the World Boss Ashava. Respectively, 570,000 and about 100,000 players defeated these challenges. However, 1.7 million and 10 million players died to these foes, showing the dedication of Diablo players. In fact, one player nearly defeated Ashava alone.

This excitement carried over to Twitch. Between March 16 and March 28, 2023, viewers watched nearly 29 million hours of Diablo IV. Viewership peaked around 950,000 viewers on March 17, 2023. A wide variety of streamers got in on the action with around 84,000 unique channels broadcasting the game.

It is important to note that Twitch data shows that interest was much stronger the first weekend rather than the second. Viewers watched roughly twice as many hours of Diablo IV the first weekend compared to the second. This is expected as curiosity wears off, but nevertheless Diablo IV demonstrated that it could attract viewers.

Fans who missed the open beta do not have to wait much longer. Diablo IV is set to debut on June 6, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.