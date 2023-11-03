GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

At today’s BlizzCon event, Blizzard revealed a trailer for the first expansion of Diablo IV. The new expansion is called Vessel of Hatred, and according to the trailer, it will follow a new story thread teased at the end of the main story campaign. It will also feature a new class and a new region to explore. It’s set to launch sometime in late 2024.

The trailer hints that the story will introduce a new threat in the form of Mephisto, the father of primary antagonist Lilith. It takes place in a jungle region called Nahantu, which was called Toraja when it appeared in Diablo II. According to Blizzard, it plans to share more information about the expansion before it launches next year.

Blizzard hasn’t revealed any new information about the additional class, but dataminers recently found clues in a private build of the game suggesting it’s called the “Spiritborn.” Other details from the datamine suggest the expansion will feature a mercenary system to hire NPCs as companions.

This is the first major expansion for Diablo IV, but franchise manager Rod Fergusson said in an interview with Dexerto that the developer plans to launch expansions for the game annually.