Activision Blizzard announced during today’s The Game Awards that Diablo IV will release on June 6. The action RPG is coming out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The news came on the same day that The Washington Post published a story detailing the title’s troubled development and crunch concerns. Also today, the FTC announced that it is suing to block Xbox’s proposed purchase of Diablo publisher Activision Blizzard.

Blizzard announced Diablo IV back in 2019. Earlier this year, Blizzard launched the mobile and PC free-to-play take on the series, Diablo Immortal, which received backlash from players for its aggressive monetization.