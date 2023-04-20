Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

During a stream event today, Blizzard announced that Diablo IV is having a “server slam” on May 12 to May 14.

This will give the game a chance to test its online servers (and give players a chance to check out some changes made since the beta). The server slam will be available to everyone.

Diablo IV is releasing on June 6 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The action RPG comes as Blizzard looks to correct course after years of workplace problems and some disappointing launches.

The first Diablo came out in 1997 and the series has become one of Blizzard’s most important franchises. Recently, the Diablo II remake came out to positive reception in 2021, while the mobile game Diablo Immortal released in 2022 and drew criticism for its aggressive monetization.