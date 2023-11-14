GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

The creators behind Did You Know Gaming are teaming up with developer Lost in Cult to launch a fundraising campaign for a multiplayer card game. Up to four players can team up to take on the card-based trivia dungeon crawler. Together, the team is looking to raise £60,000 — roughly $75,000.

We're making a game!



Introducing Do You Know Gaming? – a dungeon-crawling trivia card game where you & your friends must use video game knowledge to slay monsters & escape the dreaded trivia dungeon!



Order your copy & help make the game a reality!https://t.co/kqZy5BZzFM pic.twitter.com/qtjiqMtEe7 — DidYouKnowGaming (@didyouknowgamin) November 14, 2023

To add additional replayability, players will choose from 18 colorful player characters to take on the challenge. Each player character comes with different health, inventory space and a unique ability.

Players will work together to defeat deadly foes from a deck of 100 monsters. To deal damage, players will have to answer a trivia question correctly. These trivia questions range in difficulty from easy, medium and hard. Damage dealt will scale with the question’s difficulty.

When monsters are defeated and banished to the graveyard, players will draw from the 140 cards in the Loot Pile. This deck contains useful consumables and gear alongside traps and game winning relics. Once players collect four relics, they will summon one of five endgame bosses. Players will win and escape the Did You Know Gaming trivia dungeon if they can takedown this boss.

Stretch goals and editions

As a stretch goal, the team plans to add two player characters from indie games for each additional £5,000 raised. The first crossover cards will feature the player character from Cult of the Lamb and creator Caddicarus. After 10 unlocks, additional crossover cards will be exclusive to the deluxe edition.

We'll even have special cards from a variety of indie games and content creators – who are you hoping will show up? ? pic.twitter.com/9qtbMK0vbv — DidYouKnowGaming (@didyouknowgamin) November 14, 2023

The Did You Know Gaming trivia card game will come in four editions. The £39.99 standard edition comes with the 463 base game cards, rulebook and counters. The £99.99 deluxe edition also comes with a larger box, player mats, dice counters and three pins. For true collectors, the £149.99 signed edition adds a poster, exclusive sticker and signatures from the DYKG team. Finally, buyers of the £249.99 create your own card edition will work with the game designer to add a one-of-a-kind player character or boss. The signed edition is limited to 250 while the create your own card edition is limited to 10.

The campaign is open now and will run through January 16, 2024.