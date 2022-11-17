Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

House of Blueberry, a digital fashion brand, announced today that it’s launching a line of its clothing in The Sims 4. Through publisher Electronic Arts’ partnership with the Overwolf platform, House of Blueberry will launch over 200 assets in the game, starting today.

House of Blueberry CEO Mishi McDuff said in a statement, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to bring our designs to The Sims 4. These are not just games; they are social platforms. This is where you meet your friends. Self-expression and how you present yourself actually matters just as much as it does in real life, simply because you’re forming these social connections.”

McDuff founded the fashion line in 2012 to outfit avatars in Second Life. Since then, it has expanded into Roblox with an in-game digital store. In February, it partnered with designer Jonathan Simkhai and metaverse platform Everyrealm to launch Metaverse Fashion Week.

Electronic Arts announced its partnership with Overwolf earlier last month. Players and creators can submit their content via CurseForge, which offers a single location for others to discover and install mods and other user-generated content. EA also made the base Sims 4 title free-to-play at the same time.