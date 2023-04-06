Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Discord announced today that it’s bringing a handful of new features to Nitro subscribers in April. These include new reactions, of both the visual and audible variety, and a few new themes and seasonal flourishes. These new features either launch today or will roll out to users in the next few weeks.

One of the biggest new features in this update is the addition of the Soundboard. As the name suggests, this is a collection of sounds that users can deploy in voice chat channels as reactions. Each server’s owner can upload a series of sounds for the rest of the server’s members to use on a voice call. Nitro subscribers can also use soundpacks from one server in others. Soundboard rolls out to users in the next few weeks.

Another new feature for users to depict their responses are Super Reactions. These reactions add an extra-large animation to emoji in text chat channels. According to Discord, these are “a visual representation of the sheer excitement that using an emoji to react brings to the table, presented in a way that a normal static emoji, or even animated emoji, just can’t offer.” All users get two Super Reactions to test out, while Nitro and Nitro Basic subscribers get five and two per week, respectively.

The final additions to this new slate of features are new themes and some seasonal avatars. The new themes add five new colors for Nitro subscribers to brighten (or darken) up their Discord. Finally, Nitro users have spring-appropriate flourishes for their avatars. The entire update offers perks for both Nitro users and regular server members (as they can use the Soundboard in their own communities). The themes and avatars are available now.