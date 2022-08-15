Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Disney said it will hold the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase on September 9, live from its D23 Expo 2022 fan event.

Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. will host the live event featuring reveals, announcements, and trailers for new and upcoming games.

The digital showcase will feature new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

Fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be streamed live from D23 Expo 2022 and available to watch on a variety of platforms, including D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Disney on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. It will also be on Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.

Fans attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation following the livestream featuring developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways. D23 Expo is sold out.