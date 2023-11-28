Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Capcom confirmed that upcoming action-RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In a 15-minute dedicated showcase, Capcom revealed new details about the title’s story and gameplay in addition to the release date. The date initially leaked and was posted on the game’s Steam page before it was confirmed during the livestream.

During the livestream, Capcom revealed more details about the story. The player character is, once again, the Arisen, and they become entangled in the political struggles of the kingdoms of Vermund and Battahl, both of whom have their own views on the Arisen and their mysterious Pawn servants. As with the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a multitude of different characters, including elves who speak a different language from the Arisen.

The developers revealed new gameplay updates, including a new Arisen-exclusive vocation (the illusion-based Trickster). They also showed some of the enemies the player will encounter, including Talos, a massive golem who can be climbed, Shadow of the Colossus-style. Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed in the livestream that the sequel takes place in a parallel world to the original rather than the same setting.

Capcom has revealed bits and pieces about Dragon’s Dogma 2 in various previous showcases, most recently in its Summer Game Fest showcase. Today’s showcase is one of the most detailed thus far. The post-show also confirmed some of the gameplay returning from the original, including vocational skills, have been tweaked for the sequel, though the presenters didn’t go into detail.