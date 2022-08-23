Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Sony revealed the DualSense Edge during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event today.
The DualSense Edge is a new, higher-end controller for PlayStation 5. It features customizable components and extra buttons.
It looks like something of an answer from Sony to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers.
