Sony revealed the DualSense Edge during the Gamescom Opening Night Live event today.

The DualSense Edge is a new, higher-end controller for PlayStation 5. It features customizable components and extra buttons.

It looks like something of an answer from Sony to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers.