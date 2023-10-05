GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Dungeons of Eternity will bring its endless dungeons to the Meta Quest Store today as the virtual reality role-playing game debuts on all three Meta Quest VR headsets.

The game is an immersive co-op dungeon-crawling RPG adventure developed by Othergate. The VR game is now available for Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3.

The game touts action-packed combat, randomly generated dungeons and a captivating journey. Dungeons of Eternity is targeted at lovers of dungeon crawlers and co-op games.

Players can band together in groups of one to three and explore randomly generated fantasy dungeons filled with loot. Each dungeon run is a fresh and exciting experience, as the game features a variety of monsters, chambers, traps, and puzzles.

The company said the standout feature of Dungeons of Eternity is its precise combat system. Players can swing swords, throw axes, aim bows, and wield magic staffs in a physics-based environment. The game takes full advantage of VR technology to deliver a hack-n-slash experience. As players progress, they can level up their heroes and gear in the Outpost, preparing for the challenges that lie ahead.

“We set out to make a game that is unique, immersive, and never before experienced,” said Ryan Rutherford, founder of Othergate, in a statement. “We believe we’ve done that with Dungeons of Eternity and are excited to redefine cooperative gaming for VR.”

Dungeons of Eternity offers a fusion of action, adventure, and mystery, providing an endlessly replayable experience. Players can embark on a cooperative journey with friends, solving puzzles, sharing potions, and reviving teammates. The game also features dynamic physics-based combat against different monster types, offering a wide range of combat possibilities and strategies.

Players can also choose from eight different weapon types, upgrade their skills, and develop a unique playstyle to conquer the ever-changing dungeons. The game offers abundant loot, avatar customizations, and action-packed gameplay, with chambers containing traps, puzzles, and secrets.

Othergate was founded in 2021 with a focus on immersive VR entertainment. The team consists of industry veterans with over 30 years of virtual reality game development experience, including their work on popular titles such as Herobound and Dead and Buried.