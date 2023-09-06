We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Duolingo announced that it will launch new math and music learning programs as the latest addition to its language-learning platform.

The company will unveil new aspects of the gamified learning app, which makes it easy to learn new languages on your smartphone, at its upcoming Duocon event on October 11.

“We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people, ” said Severin Hacker, cofounder and CTO of Duolingo, in a statement. “Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”

The company will launch early access to the music course soon. I’ve had a bit of a tin ear when it comes to learning music, though I can belt out the tunes during karaoke. So if you’ve ever wanted to unlock your inner musician, this might be pretty helpful. The lessons are aimed at reading notes and playing familiar and simple songs to build a foundation for early music learners on any instrument.

Duolingo’s music app.

“Our mission is to develop the best education and make it universally available. Now, everyone with an interest in music can learn the fundamentals at no cost, all in Duolingo’s playful, motivating format,” said Vanessa Jameson, director of engineering for new subjects at Duolingo, in a statement.

Jameson cofounded and led the development of Duolingo’s new music course. Prior to Duolingo, she was a startup founder and Google engineer. More on the math app will be coming later.

The new music course teaches you to read and play music anytime, anywhere, through interactive lessons. As always, the course is free, fun, and effective.

Duolingo’s multi-subject approach.

Duolingo noted a Stanford study shows that music engages areas of the brain which are involved with paying attention, making predictions, and updating events in our memory. Studies show that learning music helps with reading, verbal, listening, and math skills. It can even delay the cognitive decline

associated with aging.

Learning how to read and play music is also proven to increase confidence and overall self-esteem. More than 3.6 million students in the U.S. don’t have access to music education, and private instruction can cost up to $400 per lesson. The app will have hundreds of bite-sized lessons and more than 200 familiar tunes.