Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios have collaborated to release a launch trailer for the upcoming game, Immortals of Aveum.

The trailer showcases the ground-breaking single-player, first-person magic shooter set to the beats of rising rapper and musician Jufu. The trailer, accompanied by Jufu’s latest single All Time Great, provides viewers with a glimpse into the immersive world of Immortals of Aveum, set to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store on August 22. I’ve previewed it and like how it’s like Call of Duty in a fantasy environment.

The launch trailer offers a thrilling fusion of Jufu’s high-powered track and captivating gameplay footage, featuring Jak and his fellow Immortals, Lucium’s elite order of magic-wielders. Viewers are treated to fast-paced combat sequences, stunning environments, and impressive graphics, all set to the infectious rhythm that is sure to pump up players and get them ready to embark on their journey to save the realm.

Jufu, a Brooklyn-based rap star, has quickly risen to fame, amassing a dedicated fan base of 3.1 million followers on TikTok. Commenting on his partnership with EA and Ascendant Studios, Jufu expressed his excitement to release his new single alongside the launch trailer for Immortals of Aveum. He mentioned that All Time Great echoes Jak’s journey of summoning and controlling his power, making it a perfect fit for the game.

In Immortals of Aveum, players assume the role of Jak, an Unforeseen, who develops innate magical abilities later in life. Reluctantly thrust into the midst of a raging war, Jak finds himself under the guidance of General Kirkan and the Immortals, an elite order of battlemages.

To defeat the powerful warlord Sandrakk and his mysterious lieutenant, The Hand, Jak must master the three colors of magic – blue, green, and red – by wielding the ancient artifact known as the Sigil. As the Everwar rages on, Jak and the Immortals must uncover the secrets of Aveum’s troubled past to turn the tide of the conflict.

Immortals of Aveum will be available on August 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It costs $70.

“At its core, Immortals of Aveum is about a hero’s journey, as Jak grows into and learns to utilize his unique abilities. Jufu’s on a similar journey and his music really resonated with us as an expression of Jak’s personality and swagger,” said Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios, in a statement. “Additionally, with our soundtrack featuring several different genres of music from hip-hop, orchestral, electronic, chill, ambient, and industrial, partnering with Jufu to bring his unique sound to the launch trailer was a no-brainer. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Julian in a way that’s authentic to him and our game.”