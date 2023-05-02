Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Electronic Arts, EA Sports and Metalhead Studio today announced a release date for Super Mega Baseball 4, the latest game in the cartoonish sports series. The new game launches on June 2 and marks the series debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’ll also launch on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC with cross-play. Super Mega Baseball 4 features over 200 playable characters based on real baseball players.

According to EA Sports, the game offers players the chance to use the legendary sports stars in special era-specific teams or with a custom roster, the latter via a new feature called Shuffle Draft. They can also play with the existing series’ characters. Super Mega Baseball 4 also has six new stadiums, with an additional three for those who pre-order.

Developer Metalhead also adds community-requested features, such as expanded player traits and a team chemistry system. They’ve also updated the graphics and sound design, with new animations, lighting and Foley audio to give players an immersive experience.

Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz is the series’ first cover athlete. Ortiz said in a statement, “It’s an incredible honor to be the first cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball and to be recognized as a baseball legend in the game alongside hundreds of other icons in our sport for the first time in the series. Super Mega Baseball 4 is going to be an amazing and fun experience for fans that truly captures the humor and personality of baseball.”