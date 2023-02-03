Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

This has been one of those weeks — so much has happened I can hardly believe only five days have gone by. Multiple companies reported their quarterly earnings, and while some — like Sony — have decent news to report, others — like Electronic Arts — offered more of a mixed outlook. Multiple games are shutting down, including Apex Legends Mobile, Battlefield Mobile, Knockout City and Rumbleverse.

Finally, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting a six-week delay. This is not as significant as other delays, but the fact that EA isn’t releasing it on May the 4th despite it being less than a week’s difference is bugging me. I suspect it’s choosing to forgo this opportunity so Survivor doesn’t have to compete with Tears of the Kingdom, which releases on May 12, and yet still gives EA a win for Q1 of their next fiscal year (it was originally scheduled to launch in Q4 of this year).

Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that Activision Blizzard violated workplace rules about reporting misconduct and whistleblower protection. The settlement allows the company to pay $35 million while admitting no wrongdoing, though it must abide by a cease-and-desist order. Meanwhile, in slightly better news, God of War Ragnarök is doing land-office business and we’re getting another game in The Crew series.

Over the weekend, I’m going to finally dig into Dead Space properly. I’ve been so distracted by Forspoken, Fire Emblem Engage and Hi-Fi Rush that I haven’t had a chance to play much of it yet, and that would be inexcusable. On a personal note, I saw that Walkabout Mini Golf VR released a new course this week set in the sunken city of Atlantis — meaning, on the ocean floor. Last time I saw the game, it released a course set on Verne’s Nautilus submarine. Considering that I, at the time, complained about the course being too scary for a thalassophobe like me, I feel weirdly targeted.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Deliver Us Mars

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Season: A Letter to the Future

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Tails: The Backbone Preludes

Perish

SpellForce: Conquest of Eo

New on subscription services:

Roboquest (Xbox Game Pass)

Inkulinati (Xbox Game Pass)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Pass)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Xbox Game Pass)

Darkest Dungeon (Xbox Game Pass)

Grid Legends (Xbox Game Pass)

For the King (Xbox Games with Gold)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition (Prime Gaming)

Onsen Master (Prime Gaming)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (Amazon Luna)

Sail Forth (Amazon Luna)

Yakuza Kiwami (Amazon Luna)

WRC Generations (Amazon Luna)

Potion Permit (Amazon Luna)

SkateBIRD (Amazon Luna)

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix (GeForce Now)

Superfuse (GeForce Now)

City of Gangsters (GeForce Now)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (GeForce Now)

Castle Crumble (Apple Arcade)