In its quarterly earnings report, Electronic Arts announced that it was delaying its upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Originally set for release on March 17, it’s now scheduled to launch on April 28. The initial release date was announced in Survivor’s trailer at last year’s Game Awards.

Stig Asmussen, of Survivor’s developer Respawn, said in a statement posted to Twitter, “In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”

This release date change also shifts the game’s release window from EA’s fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 (which ends on March 31, 2023) to the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. According to EA’s financial results, net bookings for Q4 FY 2023 are expected to be between $1.675 billion and $1.775 billion without Jedi: Survivor.

When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally does launch, it will do so on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.