Electronic Arts is making moves with FIFA 23. The world’s finest soccer game is getting a reimagined, competitive gaming program showcasing the future of soccer esports.

At the very top of the feature list is the first-ever EA Sports Cup. Gamers representing the world’s top esports organizations and professional soccer clubs will compete in 2v2 competitions throughout three months of fixtures. The three month window kicks off on October 17.

Tied into that are weekly updates on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch channel and the EA Sports FIFA Youtube channel. Manchester City Esports, Paris Saint-Germain Esports, Fnatic, Complexity and many more will be appearing to showcase the best soccer skills in the world.

The EA Sports Cup finishes up in January, from January 16 to January 21. The EA Sports Cup will finish off with the crowning of a new champion and deciding which two teams will advance to the 2023 FIFAe Club World Cup.

“Backed by the support of world-class esports organizations and football clubs, the first-ever EA SPORTS Cup is an EA Sports FIFA 23 Global Series (FGS 23) monumental moment,” said EA Sports’ Brent Koning, in a statement to GamesBeat. “The allure of competition combined with dynamic storytelling unfolding on the pitch will create must-watch entertainment and motivate the masses to start their own competitive journeys in EA Sports FIFA 23.”

The EA Sports Cup is only a single piece of the FIFA Global Series 23. The entire event is aiming to provide gamers in over 70 nations the chance to become the champion of their own region.

The FGS 23 is traditionally a 1v1 competition, and online play starts with the worldwide launch of the EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on September 27. It will run numerous 1v1 tournaments over 10 months, giving gamers plenty of chances to compete.

Top players will advance to one of nine FGS Regional Online Qualifiers. The FGS 23 Midseason Major, a massive in-person open bracket tournament, is in London on the April 7, 2023 weekend.

If you can’t make those? More than 30 Football League partners and confederations are holding tournaments. Hardcore fans can earn the chance to represent their favorite club.

There are almost a dozen confirmed esports tournaments returning. Some of the notable tournaments include the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLaLiga Santander, the eChampions League and more. Even more Football League partners are in the wings and will be officially announced at a later date.

The top 64 FGS 23 competitors will battle it out at the FGS Playoffs on June 23 to June 25. The whole FIFA 23 esports competition will conclude at the FIFAe World Cup 2023, in late summer of that year. The top 24 FGS Playoffs performers will be heading to compete at the World Cup. The winner there will become the world champion.

The one thing to keep in mind for esports hopefuls? PlayStation is officially presenting all of the FGS 23 online qualifiers and majors. That means you’ll need a PlayStation 5 if you want to participate.