Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

EA Motive is partnering with Disney and Marvel to make three new games based on Marvel properties. The first title released from this partnership will be a recently revealed Iron Man-centric title.

EA COO Laura Miele said in a statement, “We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans. We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players.”

Motive’s Iron Man title reportedly entered the playtesting phase, meaning certain testers will get their hands on the game this week. According to Insider Gaming, they can offer feedback on the game’s plot points and game mechanics. The new game will be an original story about Iron Man, and will tap into “the rich history of the character, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark.”

There’s no confirmation yet on the other two games in the works. Rumor has it at least one of them will star Black Panther, but the other is a mystery. All three games are set to be action-adventure titles for PC and console.