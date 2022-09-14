Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

EA announced new details about the upcoming Year 3 of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS). The new year will have two tiers of competition, the ALGS Pro League and the Challenger Circuit.

Year 3 will feature three regional LAN tournaments during the year: Split 1 Playoffs next winter, Split 2 Playoffs in spring, and finally the Year 3 Championships in summer. In addition, the organizers have added regional finals. On the last day of a Regular Season Split, the top 20 teams will face off in a Match Point series. The winner will get a guaranteed spot in the Playoffs.

One of the biggest changes to the competition structure is the reduction of the number of Pro League teams. Each region will now have 30 teams instead of 40. Then 22 of those teams will consist of invited squads, while eight will feature pre-season qualifiers, a change made “to ensure the highest level of competition in this division.”

According to EA, Year 2 accumulated a watch time of almost 11 million hours. The Championship will offer a prize pool of $2 million, with the location and exact date to be announced in the future.