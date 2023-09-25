We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Alongside its rebrand, EA Sports FC is revamping its esports ecosystem, welcoming global football/soccer leagues into the fold. The newly dubbed EA SPORTS FC Pro esports program will find the best Ultimate Team players from around the world. The program will host open-bracket competitions and leagues in partnership with the world’s top soccer federations to crown a champion.

“FC Pro will redefine the way our millions of Ultimate Team players engage with EA Sports FC,” said Sam Turkbas, senior director & commissioner, football esports, EA. “FC Pro is built with our Ultimate Team fans and players in mind and enables them to forge stronger connections with their favorite athletes on the virtual pitch. In collaboration with our League Partners, our season-long FC Pro journey is the ultimate platform for our Ultimate Team enthusiasts to showcase their passion for FC.”

Players can only compete in the FC Pro with EA Sports FC 24 on PlayStation 5. Registration is now open.

EA Sports FC Pro structure

The EA Sports FC Pro esports program is divided into two regular season competitions: FC Pro Open and FC Pro Leagues.

Eventually, 32 of the world’s top players will qualify and compete in the first ever FC Pro World Championship. Four players will earn their spots from FC Pro Open. The remaining 28 places will go to players from the FC Pro Leagues.

The FC Pro Championship will start in a group stage, followed by a single elimination bracket. Through this gauntlet players will earn their cut of the $1 million prize pool.

Throughout the season, EA Sports will introduce new rule sets and teambuilding mechanics to create fresh in-game metas. This will also force players to get creative and strategic as they assemble their rosters.

FC Pro Open

The FC Pro Open circuit will run from October 2023 to February 2024 across 10 regions. Players will compete for $1 million cumulative prize pool and a chance to qualify for the FC Pro World Championship.

Players start by climbing the FC Pro Open ladder to qualify for regional online events. From there, top seeded regional players congregate in London to battle for their chance to compete in the FC Pro Open. The eight-week competition will feature the world’s best online players.

Viewers can tune into weekly broadcasts on the official EA SPORTS FC Twitch channel.

FC Pro Leagues

In February 2024, the FC Pro Leagues kick off with a series of tournaments presented alongside its football league partners. This arrangement allows EA FC to offer domestic tournaments with local teams and talent for this global competition. Each tournament will give participants the chance to earn prize money and qualify for the FC Pro World Championship.

In effect, soccer leagues with esports circuits — e.g., the eMLS — can incorporate them into the EA Sports FC Pro ecosystem. Many of the world’s top football leagues — including the Premier League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, LALIGA, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS and more — are set to participate.

While other sports sim titles like Madden or NBA 2K have created esports leagues in partnership with their respective sports association, no sport has the global reach of soccer. This expansive ecosystem and network of global partnerships is a major step up in scope for EA Sports FC.