EA Sports is set to release its latest installment of the popular game franchise NHL 24 on October 6. It features crossplay for friends who are on different platforms.

The game, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on that day with the aim of delivering an intense and realistic hockey experience.

The cover athlete for this year’s game is Cale Makar, the superstar defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche. Makar’s exceptional skills on the ice embody the hard-checking and game-changing features that EA Sports NHL 24 aims to deliver.

One of the standout features of NHL 24 is the Exhaust Engine, powered by EA’s proprietary Frostbite game engine. This new engine introduces the sustained pressure and goalie fatigue systems, which aim to replicate the rush and fatigue of high-pressure games.

The sustained pressure system rewards offensive players who maintain pressure in the attack zone, lowering their opponent’s attributes temporarily and creating more space for movement and plays. The goalie fatigue system simulates the effect of fatigue on the opposing goaltender, making their reactions to shots less effective as the game progresses.

Physics-based contact is another notable addition to NHL 24. This feature changes physical contact in the game, delivering realistic body checks. New animation-based reactions create big moments throughout the game, allowing players to capitalize on turnover opportunities with bigger checks. Additionally, players can now break the glass and send their opponents to the bench.

“This is a game made by hockey fans, for hockey fans, and bringing the full intensity of hockey to our

gameplay was a major focus for us this year in NHL 24,” said Mike Inglehart, creative director at EA

Vancouver, in a statement. “With the new Exhaust Engine system and gameplay features that really capture the physical nature of hockey, NHL 24 delivers realistic body checks and a deeper defensive toolbox full of more choice and tactics that bring a whole new level of immersion to the franchise.”

NHL 24 also introduces enhanced cross-play, allowing players to compete with and against others on the same-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles. This increased connectivity enhances the multiplayer experience in Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel game modes.

“I am honored to be on the cover of EA SPORTS NHL,” said Makar, in a statement. “NHL 24 represents everything I love about hockey – it is fast-paced, physical and a lot of fun. I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the game to feel the intensity of NHL 24 for themselves.”

In addition to the gameplay updates, NHL 24 features the all-new HUT Moments mode, allowing players to recreate and share classic moments in hockey history. The game also introduces a real-time objective-tracking system and updates to the World of Chel mode, including improved cross-play, better matchmaking, and enhanced customization options.

The presentation in NHL 24 has been modernized with new updates to create a more immersive experience. Flex Moments, a new broadcast feature, adds over 75 new goal celebration animations, camera angles, and lighting effects. Dynamic Rink Boards provide augmented reality elements that communicate key on-ice moments and enhance the overall atmosphere of the game.

Fans who pre-order NHL 24 will receive various bonus in-game content, including early access, NHL Points, exclusive player items, and more. EA Play members can also enjoy three days of early access and member-only rewards throughout the season.