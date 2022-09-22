Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

We aren’t far from the launch of the latest installment of EA Sports NHL franchise — NHL 23. With that in mind, every year, the EA Sports releases its list of the top 50 players and their in-game rankings. This year is no exception. So, without further ado, let’s get right to it.

The top 50 players and their ratings for NHL 23

First of all, here’s the top 50 list for this year from EA Sports. The players are listed by name, team, position and overall EA rating.

Connor McDavid | Edmonton Oilers | Center | 95 Auston Matthews | Toronto Maple Leafs | Center | 94 Nathan MacKinnon | Colorado Avalanche | Center | 94 Cale Makar | Colorado Avalanche | Right Defense | 94 Andrei Vasilevskiy | Tampa Bay Lightning | Goalie | 94 Leon Draisaitl | Edmonton | Oilers | Center | 93 Roman Josi | Nashville Predators | Left Defense | 93 Sidney Crosby | Pittsburgh Penguins | Center | 93 Patrick Kane | Chicago Blackhawks | Right Wing | 93 Victor Hedman | Tampa Bay Lightning | Left Defense | 93 Igor Shesterkin | New York Rangers | Goalie | 92 Aleksander Barkov | Florida Panthers | Center | 92 Jonathan Huberdeau | Calgary Flames | Left Wing | 92 Artemi Panarin | New York Rangers | Left Wing | 92 Nikita Kucherov | Tampa Bay Lightning | Right Wing | 92 Alex Ovechkin | Washington Capitals | Left Wing | 92 Kirill Kaprizov | Minnesota Wild | Left Wing | 91 David Pastrnak | Boston Bruins | Right Wing | 91 Brad Marchand | Boston Bruins | Left Wing | 91 Mikko Rantanen | Colorado Avalanche | Right Wing | 91 Adam Fox | New York Rangers | Right Defense | 90 Matthew Tkachuk | Florida Panthers | Left Wing | 90 Johnny Gaudreau | Columbus Blue Jackets | Left Wing | 90 Mitchell Marner | Toronto Maple Leafs | Right Wing | 90 Steven Stamkos | Tampa Bay Lightning | Center | 90 Jacob Markstrom | Calgary Flames | Goalie | 90 Connor Hellebuyck | Winnipeg Jets | Goalie | 90 John Gibson | Anaheim Ducks | Goalie | 90 Kyle Connor | Winnipeg Jets | Left Wing | 90 John Carlson | Washington Capitals | Right Defense | 90 Evgeni Malkin | Pittsburgh Penguins | Center | 90 Patrice Bergeron | Boston Bruins | Center | 89 Charlie McAvoy | Boston Bruins | Right Defense | 89 Sebastian Aho | Carolina Hurricanes | Center | 89 Elias Lindholm | Calgary Flames | Center | 89 Gabriel Landeskog | Colorado Avalanche | Left Wing | 89 Dylan Larkin | Detroit Red Wings | Center | 89 Filip Forsberg | Nashville Predators | Left Wing | 89 Anze Kopitar | Los Angeles Kings | Center | 89 Mark Stone | Vegas Golden Knights | Right Wing | 89 Brayden Point | Tampa Bay Lightning | Center | 89 Alex Pietrangelo | Vegas Golden Knights | Right Defense | 89 Alex DeBrincat | Ottawa Senators | Right Wing | 89 Jack Eichel | Vegas Golden Knights | Center | 89 Juuse Saros | Nashville Predators | Goalie | 89 Aaron Ekblad | Florida Panthers | Right Defense | 89 Drew Doughty | Los Angeles Kings | Right Defense | 89 Mark Scheifele | Winnipeg Jets | Center | 89 Frederik Andersen | Carolina Hurricanes | Goalie | 89 Thatcher Demko | Vancouver Canucks | Goalie | 89

From here, we have the top 10s for specific positions, starting with the left and right wing and continuing through center, defensemen and goalies.

NHL 23 Left Wing top 10 ratings.

NHL 23 Right Wing top 10 ratings.

NHL 23 Center top 10 ratings.

NHL 23 Left Defensemen top 10 ratings.

NHL 23 Right Defensemen top 10 ratings.

NHL 23 Goalies top 10 ratings.

How did your favorite players stack up this year? Not much longer and we can hit the ice! For more information, more detailed stats and further top 10 lists, check out the NHL 23 stats area here.