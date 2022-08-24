Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

NHL 23, the popular hockey franchise from Electronic Arts, has revealed the latest cover athletes. This year features two athletes from different sides of the sport — Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse.

Zegras, on the left-hand side of the box, is a hot new up-and-comer with the Anaheim Ducks. The young center was among those chosen to be on the fan ballot for the NHL All-Star game. He was rookie of the month in December of 2021.

On the other side is Sarah Nurse. She plays for the Toronto Furies in the CWHL (Canadian Women’s Hockey League) and for the Canadian women’s national ice hockey team. Nurse is having a great career. She has both silver and gold medals in the Olympic Games for 2018 and 2022, respectively. She also earned bronze and gold in the IIHF World Women’s Championship for 2019 and 2021.

For those looking forward to more information about NHL 23: more news is coming soon. Better sharpen those skates.