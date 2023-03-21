Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Electronic Arts announced today that it will delist three of of its classic games from storefronts in April, in preparation for shutting off their online services later this year. These include Battlefield 1943, Bad Company and Bad Company 2. All three games are set to vanish from storefronts on April 28, 2023, with retirement of their online services coming on December 8.

According to EA’s announcement, this is to put more focus on current and future Battlefield projects. Players who already own the games before April 28 will still be able to play their single-player campaigns and their other offline features.

Every one of the games on the list was developed by DICE. All of the games are around 14 to 15 years old. Battlefield: Bad Company, which launched on June 23, 2008, is the oldest. It was the first game that introduced destruction physics to the series, though it was also notable for the comedic antics of its main characters, Marlowe, Redford, Haggard and Sweetwater.

Update (1pm PT): The original version of this story included Mirror’s Edge, Dice’s cult classic first-person parkour adventure game, as one of the games to be delisted. Electronic Arts has since clarified that this was an error, and the company said on Twitter that it has no plans to remove Mirror’s Edge from storefronts.