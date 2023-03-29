Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is laying off 6% of its staff as it tries to drive more focus. The move will likely affect hundreds of people.

Wilson said that the company is still strong in a post to employees today. EA had about 12,900 people about this time last year.

“As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams. These decisions are expected to impact approximately six percent of our company’s workforce,” Wilson said.

He added, “This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services.”

He said EA began making and communicating these decisions earlier this quarter and he expects them to continue through early next fiscal year. EA’s fiscal year ends on March 31.

Wilson said the company has growing games in FIFA 23, Apex Legends, and The Sims. EA also cut about 200 playtesters in February.

“Even amidst macro uncertainty, EA is operating from a position of strength,” he said. “Our business is gaining momentum as we continue to deliver high-quality games and amazing content across some of the largest, most beloved franchises in the world.”

Wilson tried to keep a positive vibe with his post.

“We are leaders in a dynamic industry with new audiences, new technology, and new media trends fundamentally reshaping the world around us,” he wrote. “This level of transformation creates powerful opportunities. Now, more than ever, we must be focused on our strategic priorities: building games and experiences that entertain massive online communities; creating blockbuster interactive storytelling; and amplifying the power of community in and around our games with social and creator tools. These priorities align our investments with opportunities to make the biggest impact.”

Wilson said he extended his deep appreciation for EA employees and he said the company is “focused on writing our next great chapter by bringing more amazing games to more people around the world — inspiring them to build community, participate in shared fandom, and have joyful experiences.”