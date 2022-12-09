Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
Maddy Makes Games revealed its next project, Earthblade, during today’s The Game Awards.
This is the studio that made 2018’s Celeste, one of the most acclaimed indie games in recent years. Like Celest, Eartblade features gorgeous 2D pixel art.
It’s a ways off, though, as it won’t release until 2024.
