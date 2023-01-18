The New York Game Awards held its 2022 event last night, where it honored the best games and creators of the year. In what’s probably not a big surprise, Elden Ring received the top honors. The New York Video Game Critics Circle also honored several other games, including Marvel Snap and Vampire Survivors.

While Elden Ring won the Best Game of the Year award, God of War Ragnarok took home a Best Writing award. Vampire Survivors beat out Wordle and Neon White for Best Indie, while Marvel Snap won the Best Mobile award. A few games not otherwise honored picked up awards at the event, including Metal: Hellsinger and Signalis (one of my favorite games of 2022).

In addition to the usual awards, the NYVGCC also honored several people in the community for their contributions. The Andrew Yoon Legend Award went to Phil Spencer, and Vanity Fair’s Justin Heckert won for Best Games Journalism.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game : Vampire Survivors

: Vampire Survivors Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Statue of Liberty Award for Best World : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game : Metal: Hellsinger

: Metal: Hellsinger Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game : Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

: Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game : Moss: Book II

: Moss: Book II Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game : Kirby and the Forgotten Land

: Kirby and the Forgotten Land A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game : Marvel Snap

: Marvel Snap Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake : The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year : Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

: Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports) Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem : SIGNALIS

: SIGNALIS NYC GWB Award for Best DLC : Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism : Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

: Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator : Ryan O’Callaghan

: Ryan O’Callaghan Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient: Phil Spencer