Elden Ring by From Software won Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards. It won several other awards during the ceremony, including Best RPG, Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction.

Its competitors in the category included God of War Ragnarok (which won several other awards), Stray (which won two indie awards), A Plague Tale: Requiem, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Previous winner Josef Fares (It Takes Two) presented the award to Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki after a live orchestra played pieces of score from every game nominated. Miyazaki expressed his gratitude for the award and said he planned to make even more interesting games in the future.

Elden Ring has posted exceptional sales throughout the year. The game has dominated charts since its release. While some of the other games nominated have also done well, saleswise — God of War Ragnarok had one of the most successful launches of any console game — none have proven to have Elden Ring’s popularity and staying power.