Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

From Software’s Elden Ring won Game of the Year at the prestigious Dice Awards on Thursday night, beating out its rival for the year God of War: Ragnarök.

Sony’s God of War title actually won more awards with a total of seven. But Elden Ring took home the big one as well as the awards for Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year.

The 26th annual Dice Awards was hosted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) at the close of the Dice Summit in Las Vegas this week.

Members of the academy also highly recognized Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio for their work on God of War: Ragnarök, decorating the studio with 7 Outstanding Achievement awards across the Animation, Art Direction, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Story categories.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Warner Bros. Games was awarded with Fighting Game of the Year award for their free-to-play mash-up, MultiVersus, while the team at Marvel Games won Mobile Game of the Year for their card-battler Marvel Snap.

Across the evening, the AIAS also took time to recognize the industry’s independent developer community, awarding developer Isometricorp Games LTD’s Tunic with an Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game award, as well as poncle with an Action Game of the Year award for their fast-paced time survival game Vampire Survivors.

The AIAS also honored an industry legend – Tim Schafer of Double Fine Productions – for his contributions to the video game industry over his illustrious 30+ year career. Former colleague Greg Rice (Sony Interactive Entertainment) presented Schafer with the Academy’s prestigious Hall of Fame award.

“We are thrilled to celebrate a special 26th edition of the Dice Awards by bringing together the interactive entertainment industry to toast the developers who continue to surprise and delight us all with their talent, passion, innovation, and hard work,” said Meggan Scavio, Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences president, in a statement. “On behalf of the Academy and your peers across the industry, a heartfelt congratulations to all of the incredible 2022 nominees and winners.”

Greg Miller of Kinda Funny and Stella Chung of IGN hosted the event.

The complete list of winners from the 2022 D.I.C.E. Awards are below:

God of War: Ragnarok

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War: Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War: Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Character

God of War: Ragnarök – Kratos

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

God of War: Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

God of War: Ragnarök

Outstanding Achievement in Story

God of War: Ragnarök

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

Action Game of the Year

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War: Ragnarök

Family Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Fighting Game of the Year

MultiVersus

Racing Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Sports Game of the Year

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Online Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Red Matter 2

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Red Matter 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Tunic

Mobile Game of the Year

Marvel Snap

I enjoyed the awards show and the Dice Summit, which I have been coming to since it started in the mid-1990s.