e.l.f. Beauty is launching a Roblox game, e.l.f. UP!, to help Gen Z and Alpha strengthen their entrepreneurship skills. In the game, players custom build their own dream startups and learn key skills like financial literacy and raising awareness through gamified experiences.

e.l.f.’s flagship products inspired the tycoon-inspired gameplay experiences. These include the Big Mood recording studio and fantasy chocolate shop, Holy Hydration! underwater sea life charity and animal rescue and the Power Grip extreme climbing gym and tech startup.

“Our community has been asking for us to be on Roblox,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “It’s part of our journey to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. We did it first on TikTok with e.l.f. Yeah, then on Twitch with e.l.f. You, and e.l.f. UP! on Roblox will be no different. This time we are able to create an experience where our community can follow their entrepreneurial dreams and empower the next generation of changemakers who flourish in these digital economies.”

Building confidence and entrepreneurship

e.l.f.’s Roblox experience is designed to help young players develop both the hard and soft skill sets needed for the future jobs market. The company cites a study from BazaarVoice which found that 62% of Gen Z’s either are or intend to become entrepreneurs.

e.l.f. UP! aims to provide players a digital sandbox to foster this creativity and entrepreneurship. Roblox’s own research found that 88% of Gen Z says expressing themselves in immersive spaces has helped them express themselves in the physical world.

“Since e.l.f. entered into the gaming community, they have always led with purpose on making the space a better, safer and more uplifting place for all types of gamers, no matter their gender or background,” said Brad Timmins, founder and CEO of eGEN, a gaming and esports agency. “This next chapter in the ‘e.l.f.averse’ will continue to be a magical world to inform, uplift, empower and support gamers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

e.l.f. UP! monetization and gameplay

The cosmetics brand wants e.l.f. UP! to stand out amongst other Roblox experiences both in visuals and monetization. The game’s non-playable characters will have distinct personalities and will rotate to keep the game fresh.

Additionally, e.l.f. has partnered with UGC creators including Sunnytamos and SimplyALemon to make custom items. The beauty brand will sell these cosmetics in its in-game store and regularly update and rotate its offering. Due to Roblox’s commission structure, both e.l.f. and the creators will earn a cut of the revenue from items sold.

The brand will start with 10 unique items at launch, each of which draw inspiration from its most popular products. To celebrate its November 11 launch, e.l.f. UP! will give away one million UGC items.

“In partnering with e.l.f., we are amplifying a game-changing vision: the e.l.f. UP! experience on Roblox isn’t just another game; it’s a virtual breeding ground for tomorrow’s artists, activists and changemakers,” said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO, Supersocial. “It combines social impact with community-driven creativity, setting the stage for a new kind of social entrepreneurship in the virtual world.”

In the future, e.l.f. plans to add a pet adoption center where users can adopt animals to join their journey and more rooms inspired by new products. The company also plans to add more supported languages to reach fans from all over the world.